Woman steals Trooper Cruiser in Metairie leading police on chase before crashing

METAIRIE, La. — A woman stole a Police Cruiser from a State Trooper and fled the scene of a wreck, leading police on a chase that ended with her crashing her vehicle in Metairie Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police sources tell WWL-TV that a State Trooper was investigating a wreck near the intersection of Clearview and Veterans in Metairie.

A woman unrelated to the crash jumped into the vacant Police Cruiser and took off westbound on Veterans. Another trooper who was also at the scene started chasing her.

The woman wrecked the cruiser near the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet just before the I-10. Nobody was injured in this incident.

