Pelicans expect Zion to return before end of regular season, according to reports

NEW ORLEANS — The Athletic's Sam Amick reproted that Zion Williamson is expected back by the playoffs.

Williamson has not played since a hamstring injury he suffered on January 2.

He will be re-evaluated two weeks from last Wednesday. Williamson had a strong first half of the season but has struggled with injuries again.

The Pelicans have plummeted since Williamson got injured. They were third in the West on January 2, they now sit at the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the last play-in spot.