Bogalusa mayor calls for calm after woman killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette is calling for calm after a woman was killed in what her office says was a drive-by shooting on Main Street Tuesday morning.

The woman was an innocent bystander and not the shooter's target, according to the mayor's office.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Main Street. Perrette released a statement calling for calm after the shooting.

“We have had enough violence in Bogalusa, and I call on every citizen to cooperate with police while they investigate this horrible crime,” Perrette said. “The devaluing of human life in the name of the drug trade and gang allegiances should never happen anywhere, and the people of our community are fed up.”

Louisiana State Police, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office and Bogalusa Police Department are working together on the investigation.

“Bogalusa P.D. can’t do it alone,” the Mayor said. “We need every citizen to stand up, step forward, and unite against crime. We need to seek rational, lawful means to resolve disputes, and never resort to violence. We need our faith community to stand resolutely in reminding people that we worship a God of peace – a God who calls upon all of us to play a role in stemming the tide of violence.”