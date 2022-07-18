Jefferson Parish considering lawsuit to shut down Bridge City center

It comes after six juveniles escaped from the facility over the weekend.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Since April last year, 26 juveniles have escaped from the Bridge City Center on the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

This past Sunday six escaped. Last month, on the same day, 20 juveniles took over parts of the facility and five escaped, April and March saw a total of six escapes. The lack of security stems back all the way back to April 2021. Residents who live by the back gates of the facility say they fear for their safety.

One of those residents is Ernst Garrison, he has lived here for more than five years. "Its kinda scary, you never know if someone will come knock at your door, or break in your car, its scary,” he said. “The first thing I get up in the morning and be looking around, cause you never know.”

Another neighbor, Dorean Phoenix, lives even closer to those razor wire fences, she says she is a former Bridge City employee.

Phoenix told Eyewitness News, “I was a teacher there for many years and I was the principal there for many years.”

She retired from Bridge City in 2009, she says those fences won’t stop the violence, saying, “My biggest fear is with all these children escaping, it's only going to get worse and its going to get violent.”

State Police say an escapee carjacked and shot a 59-year-old man Uptown, leaving him in critical condition on Sunday.

Jefferson Parish councilman Deano Bonano says security on the inside and out is lacking, saying, “Why are we actually waiting for them to commit murder on our watch, this has to stop.”

He believes it's only a matter of time before someone is killed, saying, "These are violent juvenile offenders, who are not afraid to hurt someone and it’s going to happen again if the state doesn’t act.”