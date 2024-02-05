Cardell Hayes decides against the plea agreement, trial set for February

His manslaughter trial is set for February 5.

NEW ORLEANS — Cardell Hayes' plea agreement has fallen apart. His manslaughter trial is set for February 5. He decided against the plea agreement after days of attorney discussions with Judge Camille Buras.

Judge Buras said there were multiple joint conferences on an agreement in this case. DA Jason Williams said the defense was under the impression there was an “Intention to accept accountability.”

All parties agreed on the new February trial date.

Hayes was convicted by a 10-2 jury vote in December 2016 in the shooting death of Smith and the shooting of his wife, Racquel, in both of her legs. But later granted a new trial after the Supreme Court outlawed non-unanimous jury verdicts.

Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison at the time. After the Supreme Court hearing, he was released on bail in 2021, pending a retrial.

Smith’s death shocked the city, and details slowly emerged that the two men had been involved in a situation where Smith’s vehicle bumped into Hayes’. A chase then ensued, with Hayes slamming his vehicle into Smith’s.

The two men got out, and a confrontation that ended, according to testimony, with Smith heading back to his vehicle to get a gun and Hayes’ firing and fatally hitting Smith.