Carjacking in Slidell fast food drive thru

SLIDELL, La. — A man in a fast food drive thru lane in Slidell was carjacked by three men with guns late Tuesday night, according to Slidell Police.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pontchartrain Drive.

According to the Slidell Police, the victim had just driven up to the window to place an order and a car pulled in front of his and three armed men jumped out and forced him from his vehicle.

Some of the suspects escaped in the victim’s vehicle while the others left in the car they were driving.

Police said the stolen vehicle was located a short time later on Michoud Boulevard in New Orleans East and that when the suspects saw officers, they fled before eventually crashing into a fence.

Police said the three suspects then fled on foot and were able to get away.

Working with the NOPD and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, officers believe the suspects involved in Tuesday’s carjacking are also responsible for a rash of carjackings in New Orleans, and possibly Jefferson Parish.

A person of interest, that police believe participated in several of the carjackings has been identified and is pictured in this story.