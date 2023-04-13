Armed men attempted to steal car with children inside, NOPD says

Police say the woman left the children inside the vehicle when two armed men approached the vehicle, pointed a gun at the 12-year-old, and demanded he get out.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two men they say attempted to steal a woman’s car which had a 12-year-old boy and an 11-month-old baby girl inside.

It happened in a business parking lot at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. According to an NOPD report, a 36-year-old woman parked her vehicle in front of a business in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive in the Old Aurora neighborhood of Algiers.

The 12-year-old complied, grabbed the infant, and exited with the child before the men got in but then they stopped and ran away on foot.

Investigators say the unknown suspects did not complete the act of stealing the vehicle and is listed as an attempted carjacking.