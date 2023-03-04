Trial in case of violent carjacking that killed Linda Frickey delayed to 2024

A new trial date for the case is set for March 18, 2024, nearly two years after Linda Frickey was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The trial of three young people accused of killing a New Orleans woman in a violent carjacking has been delayed until 2024.

Jury selection in the Linda Frickey murder case was supposed to begin on Monday, but Louisiana Supreme Court issued a stay order pausing the trial. The high court paused the trial to decide whether Judge Kimya Holmes erred in not granting a petition by both the prosecution and defense to continue to the trial date.

On Wednesday, Holmes set a new trial date for the case on March 18, 2024, nearly two years after Frickey was killed.

Frickey died in March 2022 after New Orleans police say she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle. Frickey was dragged for a block by her own car before her arm was severed.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨

A new trial date of March 18, 2024 has been set for the Linda Frickey case. A pre trial hearing has been set for May 19th this year. @WWLTV — Leigha McNeil WWL-TV (@leigha_mcneil) April 5, 2023

Three teenagers, John Honore, Briniyah Baker and Mar’Qel Curtis are charged with second-degree murder for Frickey's death. A fourth teen, Lenyra Theophile was also booked in the case, but she was left out of the initial trial after having been found incompetent.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.