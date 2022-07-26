Chauvin Sculpture Garden vandalized, hurting tourism for Terrebonne

The tourist attraction saw three of its statues vandalized and an art piece stolen.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish authorities are investigating vandalism at one of the top attractions down the bayou.

The Chauvin Sculpture Garden on the banks of Bayou Petit Caillou is ranked among the top collections of folk art in the world.

It features statues and other artwork created by the reclusive local artist Kenny Hill.

Debra Cunningham lives across the street from the landmark.

“It’s not right," she said. “We have so many tourists who come and they can’t really come when it’s messed up. They don’t know what to make of the destruction.”

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, three of the statues were damaged.

Another piece of art, a six-foot-high purple sea horse weighing about 100 lbs is missing.

Neighbor Tanya Chauvin says artists from Nicholls State University were in the process of fixing the extensive damage from last year’s Hurricane Ida when the vandalism occurred.

“It’s nice to go sit over there,” Chauvin said. “Just walk there, sit in there and just enjoy the stuff. We just love it and it’s sad that someone would do that.”

Religious figures and angels create a spiritual mood in the sculpture garden. Neighbors want to know why anyone would want to disturb the peace and tranquility there.

“Down here, you never know,” Chauvin said. “All night long you hear dirt bikes and four-wheelers riding up and down the bayou. People are saying to watch your stuff along the bayou side. They ride in boats stealing stuff.”

“What drove them to come here and do this?” Cunningham said. “I guess just to see if they could do it and get away with it.”

Investigators say the vandalism occurred sometime between July 11 and July 17.

Tara Morvant from Visit Houma Terrebonne released a statement about the vandalism:

“People travel from around the globe to experience the remarkable and eccentric art of Kenny Hill, so to hear that someone vandalized such a unique landmark that represents Terrebonne and offers so much to our community was very sad indeed.”