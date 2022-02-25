Chef Menteur Hwy. shooting left man dead Friday

Police said when they arrived, an unresponsive man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Just after 9:00, officers were called to an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police said when they arrived, an unresponsive man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but unfortunately later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time but the shooting is under investigation. Investigators are currently looking for a suspect and motive

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio leads the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information on this incident. Those with information may also call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

