“It affected our entire community" - Costco carjacker gets 45 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS — Standing before a federal judge Tuesday, Tyrese Harris, 20, was given a 45-year sentence after pleading guilty to five charges connected to carjackings and weapons violations.

"Obviously we're disappointed by the sentence. It is much higher than we were hoping,” said Harris’ Defense Attorney Michael Kennedy.

Kennedy hopes Harris can one day return to society as a productive citizen.



"When you're young you don't always have comprehension of these things, but he has started to realize that his actions had far more widespread consequences than he would have thought,” Kennedy said.

Those consequences stem from crimes that happened in less than six months, between August 19, 2021 and February 1, 2022.

There was a carjacking on Washington Avenue, a shooting during an attempted carjacking on Howard Avenue, and the February 2022 carjacking of Kelleye Rhein as she was getting gas at the Costco gas station. Rhein was left for dead but survived with serious injuries.

“I am not minimizing his actions,” Kennedy said. “These were terrible crimes of violence that we have dealt with, but I want to make it clear that no matter how he has presented himself there is remorse.”

Standing before the court, Harris said he was sorry, but Judge Jay Zainey stopped him.

"You're sorry you got caught," Zainey said.

Harris then accused the judge of making him out to be a monster.

"I know you're in control of my life, but I don't hold my tongue for anybody. I'm going to take my "L" like a man. Yeah, I did it. I did it for a reason. I'm truly sorry,” said Harris as he addressed the court.

At times Harris got verbally combative with the court.

“F- you. Whoever is against me, F- you,” Harris said.

"We do want to express sympathy to any victims, their families and, as I said, to the community at large because we recognize this just did not affect certain people,” Kennedy said. “It affected our entire community.”

An impact statement from Rhein's husband was read in court. It said Rhein would never be the same, she deals with physical and mental problems, and a piece of her has forever been taken away from her kids and family.

Other victims couldn’t be in court, but the judge made sure they were seen, by making the sentences for the four counts involving victims run consecutively.

Harris also admitted to the January 2022 killing of Derrick Cash, 12, in New Orleans East. Harris is set to stand trial for that next month.

Harris will serve out his federal sentence at a prison near Atlanta, which was requested.