Carjacker who badly injured woman at Costco gas station gets 45-year sentence

NEW ORLEANS — A judge has sentenced 20-year-old Tyrese Harris to 45 years in prison for a series of carjackings including one of a woman while she pumped gas at a Costco gas station back in February 2022.

Judge Jay C. Zainey handed down the sentencing in federal court Tuesday. Harris was also sentenced on five other charges.

Last February Harris pleaded guilty to five charges in federal court which includes carjacking a woman who was seriously injured when Harris carjacked her while she pumped gas at a Costco gas station in New Orleans.

Police say Kelleye Rhein was fueling her car when Harris climbed into her car and drove off. Rhein was dragged for about 40 feet through the parking lot. She suffered a fractured skull and several cuts in the attack.

Other charges included in Harris’ guilty plea include conspiracy to commit carjacking, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (carjacking), and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury.

During police questioning about the Costco carjacking, Harris admitted to fatally shooting 12-year-old Derrick Cash and leaving him to die on a New Orleans East road.

He faces a murder charge in a separate state case for that fatal shooting.

Detectives say Harris was involved in various crimes as well as a series of auto thefts in Oakwood Park in Metairie. He was also linked to other carjackings in New Orleans.