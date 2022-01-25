Leonard Fournette's cousin killed in New Orleans shooting

Leonard Fournette said after the playoff game that it had been a difficult couple of days since his cousin was shot.

NEW ORLEANS — The cousin of Leonard Fournette was shot and killed in New Orleans last Friday, the player said following the team’s divisional playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office sent out a news release announcing the death of Renard Fournette (the coroner’s office spelled it Fornette), 27, from a gunshot wound on Alabao Street on January 21. Police responded to a call shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Alabo Street and found Fournette dead in the driver’s seat.

The vehicle was found near the Greater New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, according to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Fournette's death is part of a surge in violent crime in the city of New Orleans over the past few months. The surge has resulted in special city council meetings and calls for more accountability by city leaders and all of the parts of the criminal justice system.

Anyone with information on that shooting or any other recent crimes can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or homicide detective Michael Polukis at 504-658-5300.