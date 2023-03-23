Three gunshot victims arrive at the hospital, NOPD investigates

Investigators did not say if the three shootings are related in any way.

NEW ORLEANS — Three men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating what happened.

Police say at about 6:15 pm Wednesday, three male victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies arrived at local hospitals, each arrived by a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say one of the victims was shot at the intersection of Saint Maurice and Saint Claude avenues. The other victim was found to have been shot at the intersection of Pauger and North Galvez streets.

The third location has yet to be determined according to police. Investigators did not say if the three shootings are related in any way.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-68-6050 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.