$10K Crimestoppers reward offered for man who injured ATF agent

Lott is considered armed and dangerous.

NEW ORLEANS — CrimestoppersGNO, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), and The US marshals are asking for the community’s help in finding the man who injured an ATF agent during an armed robbery Wednesday.

49-year-old Michael Lott is accused of the armed robbery of an ATF agent. During the incident, the ATF agent fell from the third story of a building in Algiers and was injured.

Lott is considered armed and dangerous.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Lott. Crimestoppers says the reward will be paid half on arrest and half on indictment, and this offer expires 1/1/2024.

Tipsters can remain anonymous but must contact Crimestoppers directly to be eligible. Tips may be called into (504) 822-1111 or online at www.crimestoppersgno.org

Special Agent in charge of the ATF New Orleans Field Division, Joshua Jackson said earlier this week, "During the investigation, the suspects attempted an armed robbery of our undercover agent. Our other investigators responded to rescue our agent and we took several people in custody. Also during the action, our ATF agent fell from a third-story landing and is injured."

The cause and severity of the agent's injuries have not been released but he was taken to University Medical Center Wednesday.