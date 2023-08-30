ATF officer injured during a drug operation in Algiers

The officer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

NEW ORLEANS — Police sources tell WWL-TV that an officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was "possibly injured" during a drug operation in Algiers on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause and severity of the injury were not certain, however the officer was taken to University Medical Center.

The incident occurred at 3210 Memorial Park Drive near Jackson Landing Apartments.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

A very big police presence out here in Algiers. Sources tell @WWLTV an ATF officer was injured during a 'buy-and-bust' drug operation. pic.twitter.com/yVeBMQVTjn — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) August 30, 2023

I just saw a swat team arrive. One a US Marshall and another a sheriff deputy - in Algiers @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/4a61TYmR5X — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) August 30, 2023