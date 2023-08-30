x
Crime

ATF officer injured during a drug operation in Algiers

The officer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com
Police force department in full activity. Red light flasher of a patrol police car at sunday. Day patrolling of the city with lights flashers turned off. Security siren of the Canadian police vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — Police sources tell WWL-TV that an officer for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was "possibly injured" during a drug operation in Algiers on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause and severity of the injury were not certain, however the officer was taken to University Medical Center. 

The incident occurred at 3210 Memorial Park Drive near Jackson Landing Apartments.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

