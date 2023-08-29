Man shot dead in New Orleans East neighborhood, NOPD reports

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot to his body.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of New Orleans East.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. on Monday in the 6800 block of Tara Lane.

According to investigators, Seventh District officers responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body. EMS pronounced the unidentified man dead on the scene.

Detectives are in the process of gathering information to identify who may be responsible for the homicide and a possible motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300, Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.