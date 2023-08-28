NOLA East shooting latest in alarming trend of shootings involving children

This year, at least 6 kids have been shot and killed in New Orleans. The number of kids who have been shot and survived is much more.

It’s a number LSU psychiatrist Dr. Rahn Bailey says is shocking.

“Well unfortunately like everybody else I’m very concerned seeing an uptick in violence,” Dr. Bailey, who is the Health Chair of psychiatry at LSU says.

Sunday evening NOPD responded to a shooting in New Orleans east. A 15-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old boy was injured. When WWLTV arrived on scene police had the back lot of the Siegel Select Hotel blocked off.

NOPD has not yet released any information on suspects and it’s unclear exactly what happened.

While it’s uncertain how this happened, Dr. Bailey says what is certain is the affect it’ll have. Dr. Bailey says these incidents leave a lasting impression on not only the families involved but also kids across the community.

“I think it also decreases the shock value of someone being harmed, injured, or killed. It’s scary we now make the argument that if you go to a classroom and ask the questions who knows someone who’s been a victim of gun violence who’s died many more hands go up than you imagine, sometimes all the hands go up,” Dr. Bailey said.

Dr. Bailey says we need to stop cultivating a society that’s not afraid of violence. He says instead, we need to teach kids violence is not the answer.

“What are some defense mechanisms some strategies to use, we call them conflict resolution strategies. There are a lot of things that aren’t being done because we’re not teaching kids how to more effectively address conflict,” he said.

He says, it’s not on one person, but rather an entire community to teach kids these numbers shouldn’t be normal.