Man killed, woman hurt in Mid-City shooting

NOPD said Sunday night that the man was declared dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and that the woman had non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — A man was reported dead by NOPD Sunday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while a woman was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said they responded to a call about shots on the 2600 block of Poydras Street.

Shortly after the shooting, there was a heavy NOPD presence at the Marquis Apartments at 2651 Poydras St.