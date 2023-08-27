Man killed, woman hurt in Mid-City shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A man was reported dead by NOPD Sunday night suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while a woman was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Police said they responded to a call about shots on the 2600 block of Poydras Street.
Shortly after the shooting, there was a heavy NOPD presence at the Marquis Apartments at 2651 Poydras St.
This shooting was reported only a few minutes after a New Orleans East shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and sent an 11-year-old boy to the hospital.