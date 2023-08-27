Teen girl killed, 11-year-old hurt in New Orleans East shooting

Police said the 11-year-old was, "in stable condition," the girl died in the hospital.

NEW ORLEANS — A 15-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Sunday in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road. Both victims appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds to their bodies. The girl was transferred to the hospital where she was declared dead, the boy is being treated in for his wounds.

"Emergency Medical Technicians transported the victims to a local hospital where the 15-year-old female was pronounced dead," NOPD said Sunday evening. "The 11-year-old male is currently listed in stable condition.