Mid-City armed robbery leads to 1 robbery suspect shot, second suspect on the run, NOPD reports

It is unclear who the robbery suspects were attempting to rob or if the victim was the one who shot the suspect in the robbery.

NEW ORLEANS — An attempted armed robbery in Mid-City ends with one of the robbery suspects shot while a second robbery suspect is still at large.

It happened in the 4700 block of Canal Street at about 1:54 a.m. Sunday.

According to an initial NOPD report, a male victim was found at the scene with a reported gunshot wound to the hand.

Detectives say the man with the gunshot wound is one of two suspects in the armed robbery attempt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second suspect fled the scene when the shooting happened police say.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

It is unclear who the robbery suspects were attempting to rob or if the victim was the one who shot the suspect in the robbery.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or to report information anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.