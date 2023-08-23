NOPD Chief candidate Thedrick Andres takes job in Texas, Three candidates remain

Former Henderson, Nev., Police Chief Thedrick Andres had emerged as a surprise favorite to supplant Michelle Woodfork.

NEW ORLEANS — There is now one less candidate vying to become the next New Orleans Police Chief.

Former Henderson, Nev., Police Chief Thedrick Andres, who had emerged as a surprise favorite to supplant Michelle Woodfork, was named as the next Chief of Police in the City of Cibolo. He will take over the Cibolo Police Department next month.

“I am very excited to lead the team at CPD. To join such a well-established and professional agency and to have the opportunity to build on the achievements of the past is a true honor and one that I take very seriously. I am committed to supporting and furthering the city’s priorities, and I am eager to build a community of my own here as I make the move from North Texas to South Texas. I firmly believe that the most effective solutions are created through collaboration and active involvement of stakeholders, and I look forward to learning from, listening to, and partnering with everyone,” Andres said.

The city commissioned the International Association of Chiefs of Police for an independent review of 33 candidates for the superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, and the IACP scored Andres first among six semifinalists.

He got an average score of 77% on three key measurements by the IACP – analysis presentation, structured interview and written exercise.

Andres, a former NOPD officer, has some controversies on his record. He retired from the Henderson Police Department in May after 95% of the police union members voted no confidence in him. KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported Andres was a finalist in May for the chief job in Victoria, Texas, a small city southeast of San Antonio, but did not get the job.

He also killed a man in 2014 after getting into a fight on a party bus in Dallas, where he moved after Hurricane Katrina. He was cleared in an internal police investigation, and a grand jury in Dallas County refused to bring criminal charges. He went to the Henderson Police Department in 2018 and became chief there in 2019.

Three candidates remain for the New Orleans Police Department’s next police chief: Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and former chief of staff for the Albuquerque Police David Franklin.

Franklin had previously taken his name out of consideration but has been convinced to interview with Cantrell.

Last week, Woodfork touted her experience with the NOPD as something that will propel her to the permanent position as chief.

“Working in a platoon, being the head of a platoon, I understand what's going on with the men and women. And so, I knew that they needed someone who believed in them, someone that supports them but can discipline them when I need to.”

Woodfork adds, “So, I think as far as being a candidate for the permanent Superintendent, I’m the shoo-in, right now, I feel like I’ve already won.”