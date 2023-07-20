NOPD chief candidate killed a man in 2014 while off duty

Thedrick Andres Sr. claimed he fatally shot Juan May in self-defense after a fight, according to reports.

NEW ORLEANS — One of the remaining candidates for the New Orleans Police Superintendent position shot and killed a man while off duty in 2014.

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate say that Andres was accused of using a homosexual slur during the incident, but he has denied

After an internal police investigation, Andres was cleared, and a grand jury rejected the charges.

Andres has 31 years of law enforcement experience in corrections and municipal policing with Louisiana State Penitentiary, New Orleans Police Department, Arlington (TX) Police Department. He's also a graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Development Program and a Member of IACP.

In-person interviews for the semifinalist started on Thursday morning.

Here are the other five candidates:

Michelle Woodfork, Interim Chief, NOPD

Jarad Phelps, Prince William County, VA Deputy Chief of Police in Prince William County Went to the FBI Academy

DeShawn Beaufort, Philadelphia Chief of Detectives 22 years of experience in law enforcement, patrol and investigations with the Philadelphia Police Department, including - Commanding Officer assigned to one of the highest crime areas in the city. Current Inspector at Philadelphia Police Department

David Franklin, former Chief of Staff, Albuquerque, NM Police 27 years of supervisory-level experience Former Chief of Staff, Albuquerque Police

Anne Kirkpatrick, Oakland, Ca. Former Police Chief In law enforcement since 1982. Served in eight departments, four of them as Chief of Police - most recently Former Chief of Police of Oakland, CA. Graduate of the FBI National Academy, The FBI National Executive Institute and the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development School Licensed attorney.

