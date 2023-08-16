NOPD Interim Chief Woodfork: 'I’m the shoo-in, I feel like I’ve already won'

NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says she is confident she will land the permanent police chief job

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says she is confident that she will become the police department’s next police chief.

While she did not give details about where she currently stands in the vetting process for the next NOPD Superintendent, Woodfork says she feels she has the support of the community and that she has proven she can handle the work.

“I think as interim superintendent, I have proven that I am the person for the job. I have community support. I have so much support from the men and women in the New Orleans Police Department, and I am doing the job,” Woodfork told reporters at a press meeting on NOPD officer recruitment efforts.

“I didn't just step in and put in to hold a place. I came in, and I went to work, and it's paying dividends. You see the reduction in crime, you see the numbers that we're getting with recruitment, the numbers have gone down as far as our retention, people leaving the job or resigning or retiring,” Woodfork says.

Woodfork touted her experience with the NOPD as something that will propel her to the permanent position as chief.

“Working in a platoon, being the head of a platoon, I understand what's going on with the men and women. And so, I knew that they needed someone who believed in them, someone that supports them but can discipline them when I need to.”

Woodfork adds, “So, I think as far as being a candidate for the permanent Superintendent, I’m the shoo-in, right now, I feel like I’ve already won.”

Three candidates remain, Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, and Thedrick Andres Sr.

The three finalists were selected from among 33 applicants narrowed by the firm hired to conduct the candidate search, the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The candidates will then be interviewed over two days before the IACP offers their recommendations to Mayor Latoya Cantrell and the City Council for consideration.