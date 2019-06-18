METAIRIE, La. — Two men were killed Tuesday afternoon on W. Metairie Avenue. It's the third person dead in that area in 24 hours, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were responding to a call of a homicide at the intersection of W. Metairie Avenue and N. Starret Road around 4:50 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two unidentified men dead at the location.

No further information was available as the investigation went underway.

The homicides comes hours after a man was killed on the same road early this morning.

JPSO officials said the first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said neighbors called 911 after hearing gunshots. Deputies arriving at the scene found an unidentified 26-year-old unconscious in the area.

A couple of hours later, a second separate shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Elm Street near Airline Drive. Authorities say one man was wounded but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about these shooting can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

