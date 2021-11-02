Troopers found open bottles of whiskey, wine & beer after crash that killed 9-year-old girl

Documents claim Lachney was driving between 60 & 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, and he admitted to authorities that he had been drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana

GRETNA, La. — Prosecutors say the man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl in a drunk driving crash in Jefferson Parish last month should be barred from driving and tracked by GPS as conditions for his release on bail.

Wendell Lachney faces several charges following a crash on Oct. 22 in Gretna. Lachney was originally charged with negligent injuring and was released on bond two days after the crash. Lachney was re-arrested more than a week later on a vehicular homicide charge after 9-year-old Abigail Douglas died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

Court documents claim Lachney was driving between 60 and 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, and admitted to authorities that he had been drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana for four hours prior to the crash. The documents add that Louisiana State Troopers found an open bottle of whiskey, an opened bottle of wine, a cup of beer, 53 grams of marijuana and a smoking pipe in his car after the crash.

Lachney also reportedly had a blood alcohol content level of .22g% which elevates the vehicular homicide charge to a "crime of violence."

The legal limit to drive in the U.S. is .08g%.

On Tuesday, Judge Vernon Tilty set the bond on Lachney's vehicular homicide charge at $300,000. Later that day, prosecutors added a motion requesting more conditions to his release:

Lachney should be placed on GPS monitoring through the Gretna Police Department

He should be prohibited from drinking alcohol

He should be prohibited from driving any motor vehicle

He should be outfitted with an alcohol-monitoring bracelet

Any vehicle in his household or immediate access should be outfitted with a breathalyzer required to operate

Lachney would also have to submit a pre-trial drug test due to the severity of the charge. A hearing is set for Wednesday to consider the request.

"Lachney's release back onto the streets of Jefferson Parish would create a danger to all citizens who may have the unfortunate occasion to cross his path while he is behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," prosecutors say.

They add that Lachney also was previously convicted for "driving under the influence" in 1994 in Island County, Washington.