Drugs, guns, and 2 stolen Corvettes found at Slidell home, sheriff's office reports

SLIDELL, La. — Two stolen high-end Corvettes, three illegal guns, and approximately $100,000 worth of marijuana were discovered at a Slidell area home during a drug bust.

After receiving information about possible narcotics activity at the home in the 300 block of Brookhaven Court near Slidell, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Division did a drug raid at the residence on Monday.

Detectives searched the house and seized more than 22 pounds of suspected marijuana packaged for distribution, an assortment of drug paraphernalia, three pistols, and $26,900 in drug money the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Detectives also found two stolen Chevrolet Corvette Z06s at the home.

One, valued at more than $93,000, was reported stolen in July from a home in Fort Worth, Texas.

The second, valued at more than $78,000, was reported stolen in August from a dealership in Plano, Texas.

The sheriff’s office says one of the sports cars was found to have two different Vehicle Identification Numbers on it. A sign detectives say shows someone had tampered with the VIN in an attempt to elude police.

The amount of marijuana seized had an estimated street value of approximately $100,000.

STPSO deputies arrested Ronald Riley Jr., 27, and Zacharie T. Jordan, 25, at the home where they found the stolen cars and drugs.

Jordan was also booked on two local warrants for Failure to Appear, and Riley was out on bond from a previous arrest from another law enforcement agency.

“Once again I commend the detectives with our Narcotics Division for the work they do every day to identify and arrest those individuals who are partaking in illegal activities in our good parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “It is clear by the results of this search, that these two men were up to no good.”