Family and friends search for answers in deadly stabbing of NOLA woman

NEW ORLEANS — Jennifer Trahant remembers the day last Fall when an energetic and motivated young woman named Taylore Jones started working with her at Café Negril on Frenchman Street in New Orleans.

“You have to be able to have a good time to work here and Taylore, she just fit right in here,” said Trahant.

The two quickly became friends, developing a bond that would lead to spontaneous adventures, like one night after work, taking photos of Jackson Square in the fog.

“Those pictures are always going to mean something to me,” said Trahant. “It was just such a beautiful experience. It was one of those lessons where seizing the moment really mattered.”

Those moments won’t happen again. Soon after capturing photos in the fog, Jones was stabbed to death in her Bywater home, just days before Christmas.

“EMS and NOPD personnel responded to a 911 call in the 700 block of Lesseps and they encountered Ms. Jones who had sustained multiple stab wounds inside of her own residence,” said NOPD detective James Fyfe.

Police released surveillance video of who they believe is responsible. Someone wearing all black walks towards Jones’ home before the murder and then runs away after.

“I was absolutely devasted. I didn’t want to believe it,” said Trahant.

The 26-year-old was a singer who had recently moved to New Orleans from Boston to pursue dreams of a music career. Her picture now hangs on the wall inside Café Negril, facing the stage, looking to the music.

“She was completely set up to succeed and unfortunately New Orleans can be a very ugly place,” said Trahant.

It’s a place where Trahant says Jones chose to root herself and was determined to flourish, making her death so upsetting to people who knew her.

“Her last moments is what I can’t stop thinking about because I loved her. She was like a sister to me and just had such a sweet soul,” said Trahant. “I can’t imagine the disbelief when she realized she wasn't going to make it and how alone she must have felt.”

It’s the feelings she brought to others though that will always last, and a smile that will always be remembered.