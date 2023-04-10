Family seeking answers after their loved one ended up in the hospital with a life-threatening brain injury

According to his family, Scott Wagner was attacked and knocked unconscious on the street outside Check Point Charlie.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Scott Wagner told his family he loved New Orleans.

The Pittsburgh native moved to the city about two years ago.

“Absolutely, loved it here,” Wagner’s sister Gloria Cranmer said. “Every time we talked to him; he’d say how much he loved New Orleans.”

Cranmer says her 53-year-old brother, a kind-hearted, peaceful man was walking home from his job at Mr. Ed’s seafood restaurant in the Quarter shortly after midnight on September 24.

He reportedly stopped by Check Point Charlie in the Marigny, then according to his family was attacked and knocked unconscious on the street outside the club.

“We don’t know what happened,” Cranmer said. “He’s in West Jefferson Hospital now with traumatic brain injury, having basal spasms, and we don’t even know if he’s going to make it, and nobody is answering anything.”

Cranmer and other family members drove 15 hours from Pittsburgh to New Orleans to be with Wagner.

She says so far, it’s been a struggle getting even the most basic information about the case from the NOPD.

“It’s a horrible thing to see him like this, and we would like some answers. We’ve called (police) 14 times and we have not had one return call as to what is happening.”

In a statement, police told WWL-TV, “The NOPD is actively investigating this incident as a second-degree battery. Upon arriving at the scene, the victim appeared to be alone and officers could not speak to the him to get any information let alone contacts.”

The NOPD also said, “Investigators have not been made aware of the family's request for information.”

We have nothing. We want to know who did this. Why?

The NOPD promised to reach out to Scott Wagner’s family.

The family is also asking anyone who may have information about what happened to their loved one to please call police.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.