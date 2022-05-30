Garbage handler loses leg in crash with driver who was texting, State Police say

The driver was charged with Negligent Injury, arrested, and taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

NEW ORLEANS — A stretch of River Road in Old Jefferson was closed for a time because of an accident between an SUV and a Waste Connections garbage truck.

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver of a silver Toyota RAV 4 admitted to texting and driving before hitting the truck, Police say she tried to swerve to avoid the collision but ended up pinning a garbage handler against the truck, severing his leg.

The driver was charged with Negligent Injury, arrested, and taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. Police say she may face additional charges as well.

Kate Arthurs-Goldberg lives at Claiborne Court not far from where the accident happened.

“It’s awful,” she said. “These gentlemen have been so good to us. They take really good care of the neighborhood. During the pandemic, they were there. I gave them water when I saw them. They helped me drag (my cans) out when I wasn’t feeling well. I had cancer."

A spokesman for Waste Connections says the hauler was taken to Ochsner Medical Center where he was stabilized. He has since been transferred to University Medical Center in New Orleans. The accident happened Monday morning just after 8 a.m.

River Road reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the injured man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver was arrested on a negligent injury charge. @WWLTV https://t.co/aR1a4MSj7A — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) May 30, 2022