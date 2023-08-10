Homeowner shoots 23-year-old invader in Hammond; sheriff says

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 23-year-old home invader after he was shot by the homeowner while forcing his way into the residence.

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a 23-year-old home invader after he was shot by the homeowner while forcing his way into the residence.

Hammond native Samael Raynaldo Maldonado-Lael of allegedly forcibly entered through the window of a mobile home at the La Casa Mobile Home Park on Old Baton Rouge Highway in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Chief Jimmy Travis said the Maldonado-Lael assaulted a guest in the residence and threatened to kill the victim and her family. The homeowner shot the violent intruder just above the knee.

Once shot, Chief Travis said Maldonado-Lael removed all of his clothing and fled, shattering a nearby window of a vehicle in an attempt to barricade himself inside. Following his capture, he was transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries resulting from the gunshot wound and lacerations sustained from the broken glass.

Maldonado-Lael was later booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was charged with the following:

(1) count - Home Invasion

(1) count - Second Degree Battery

(1) count - Vehicle Burglary

(1) count - Resisting Arrest

The sheriff's office said Maldonado-Lael admitted to consuming illegal narcotics prior to entering the home. The homeowner and guests did not sustain injuries requiring medical attention.

*All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.