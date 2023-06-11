x
Crime

Hammond teen arrested Sunday in fatal shooting of Springfield man at nightclub

The victim was Tykerstein Lusk, 23, of Livingston Parish.
NEW ORLEANS — A Hammond teenager has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Springfield man that happened on Sunday morning, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

Tykerstein Lusk, 23. was found dead from a gunshot wound outside the Living Room nightclub at 801 Nashville Avenue in Hammon shortly after midnight, according to police.

Malik Andrews, 19., was arrested and booked into jail later Sunday morning on counts of first-degree homicide and illegal discharge of a firearm. The investigation is still ongoing.

"Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 277-5739, or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245," the press release said.

