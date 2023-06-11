Northshore Walmart reopens Monday with limited shopping following a damaging arson fire

The Walmart in Covington announced on Facebook that the story will be open with a limited shopping experience on Monday, June 12 at 7:00 a.m.

COVINGTON, La. — Some good news for shoppers on the Northshore as Walmart announces they will reopen this week following a damaging arson fire.

“Your Covington Walmart is back open. Thank you for your patience as we get your Walmart back up and running,” the store says in its social media post.

Walmart shoppers will be able to get groceries, including meats, produce, dairy, household cleaning supplies, paper goods, and pet and beauty supplies.

The reopening announcement comes one week after the store and its merchandise suffered smoke and water damage in what the State Fire Marshal called a planned fire set by two suspects in the auto department.

Much of the damaged sections of the store remain closed as it tries to repair the damage and bring in new merchandise.

The two suspects, 17 and 15, both from Covington, were arrested and booked on one count each of Aggravated Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Arson, and Manufacture and Possession of a Delayed Action Incendiary Device.