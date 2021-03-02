Hancock County is in shock after the death of well know police who made a great impact on the community

“He wasn’t just a great deputy. He was a great person. He was a fine fella,” said Adam.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi — Flags are at half-staff outside the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office honoring a deputy who the sheriff calls a dedicated officer serving his entire community.

“It’s a little bit tough,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam.

Trying to hold back emotions, Sheriff Adam is still shocked by the loss of Lieutenant Michael Boutte. The sheriff said the 20-year law enforcement veteran was shot and killed Monday by a man while responding to a disturbance call at a home in the northern part of the county. Boutte, who was also a Navy veteran, was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans where he died.

"He was well thought of in this county with the people he dealt with and there’s been an outpouring of support,” said Adam.

That support was on full display Tuesday as a law enforcement procession escorted Boutte’s body from New Orleans back to Bay St. Louis.

"He was one of the best ones we had here in Hancock County,” said Taylor Roderick.

Rodrick and some of her coworkers lined the street as that procession passed by.

“It’s hard to imagine, going to a call and not ever see your family again,” said Roderick.

As an officer, Boutte was awarded a medal for saving a childs life and credited with spearheading efforts for the local National Night Out Against Crime. The sheriff said he would even take younger officers under his wing and help guide them.

To folks in the community, you didn’t even need to know him to know the impact he had.

“I hate to hear that one of our men got killed. I really do,” said Melissa Peterson

“Everybody in our community is affected by it whether we knew him or not. It’s just horrible. It’s such a tragedy,” said Roderick

Leaving behind a wife and two adult children, the sheriff says Boutte’s death is a hard hit to the community he served, especially the sheriff’s office.

“While we’ll never understand God’s reason for taking Mike from us, at this moment, this loss will remain unhealed for quite some time,” said Adam.

The suspect in this case, was shot by a second responding deputy. The suspect was also taken

to a hospital in New Orleans and has undergone multiple surgeries. Charges are pending.