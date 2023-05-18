NOPD searches for a person of interest in a North Broad Street homicide investigation

Detectives want to find a man spotted on a McDonald's security camera. They believe the man seen in the photo has information about the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the homicide investigation of a man killed in the 7th Ward.

The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night at a McDonald's in the 1900 block of North Broad Street. When responding officers arrived, they found the male victim on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive. EMS transported him to the local hospital, where he died from his injury.

Detectives want to find a man spotted on a McDonald's security camera. They believe the man seen in the photo has information about the fatal shooting and want to question him.

Police say the man is not a suspect in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this subject and his whereabouts is asked to contact Homicide at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.