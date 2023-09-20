Houma PD investigating deadly hit-and-run

23-year-old Axel Ulloa died at the scene.

HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one man dead Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to a crash around 9:55 p.m. in the 1000 block of Grand Caillou Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Axel Ulloa suffering from fatal injuries. Ulloa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ulloa was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a light-colored full-size truck driving south on Grand Caillou Rd at a high rate of speed, according to investigators.

After hitting Ulloa, the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.