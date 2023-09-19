Traffic fatality claims one life, injures another on South Claiborne in New Orleans CBD

The New Orleans Police Department is investigation traffic fatality in the 400 block of South Claiborne Avenue. Police say one person injured, one dead.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department began working a traffic fatality in the 400 block of South Claiborne Avenue after receiving a call at 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the incident involved two victims, one of which was declared dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once further information becomes available.