Crime

I-10 eastbound shut down at Read Blvd. after shooting on interstate

The shooting occurred after 6 p.m. and had traffic shut down for police to investigate.
NEW ORLEANS — Traffic heading east on I-10 was shut down at the Read Blvd. exit following a shooting on the interstate Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m.

Police had the traffic halted and re-routed to investigate the scene. NOPD tweeted that there was a female gunshot victim but there was no word on her condition. 

There have been several shootings reported on I-10 over the past 12 months.

There aren't many alternatives for traffic for people heading across the lake. Drivers can go back through New Orleans into Metairie to take the Causeway to I-12 or you can head toward Chef Menteur (Hwy. 90). 

