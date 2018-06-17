After New Orleans Police arrested five kids in connection with a crime spree in the Bywater and Marigny a little over a week ago, it is also stepping up patrols to prevent it from happening again.

The juveniles are accused of breaking into and robbing several businesses over a month-long period. The youngest is just nine-years-old.

"If you treat children like criminals they are going to be criminals," Michelle Fristoe a long-time Bywater resident said.

And because of ages of the children involved, they cannot stay locked up, which means some could come back.

"If you're going to get at the parents, and hold them accountable how can you do it?" asked Fristoe.

She questions if a tougher stance for the parents of juveniles could help out the city.

"If you have to pick up your kids three or four times then you have to pay this fine."

In the meantime, Fristoe says some may have to get used to talking kids out of mischievous if not criminal behavior.

"I saw some kids pulling on door handles one day and I yelled at them, what are you doing? That's not your car."

Of course, that's not for everyone.

Brett Deneau is a neighbor across the street. He says it helps to share safety tips.

"People have different ways of protecting their properties; some leave their lights on, some put their cameras up," Deneau said.

It maybe be a lot of work, but it could help in the long run.

"I don't think anyone wants to see kids going into the system in this revolving cycle."

Officials recently reminded parents that summer time curfew hours for children younger than 17 in most parts of the city are from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday to Saturday.

Those hours do not apply in the French Quarter, when children are supposed to be off the streets between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. all week.

