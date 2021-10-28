Jack Strain trial Day 4: Witness claims Strain was 'almost an older brother' but still sexually abused him

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day.

COVINGTON, La. — Attorney gave conflicting images of former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain as his sex crimes trial kicked off with opening statements. Witness testimony continues on Thursday.

Prosecutors plan to have more than 30 witnesses testify to make his case, including a fifth alleged victim not included in the charges against Strain.

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Live Updates:

Sexual abuse victim names Strain as abuser in continued testimony

The first alleged victim to testify in the Jack Strain sex crimes trial continued after an emotional outburst caused the judge to call a brief recess.



The witness went into graphic detail about his claims that Strain sexually abused him as a child and even as an adult.



According to the witness, he kept Strain’s abuse a secret due to his and his family’s financial reliance on the Strains.



“My whole life has been spent trying to please him, but not anymore,” he said.



The alleged victim described Strain as “almost an older brother, maybe even a dad,” to him. That’s a point assistant district attorney Collin Sims made during his opening statement Wednesday. Sims said that Strain abused his relationship with his alleged victims to ensure their silence.



The trial will resume after a 15-minute recess.





Court goes into recess after emotional testimony

9:42 AM: The first victim in the Jack Strain sex crime trial took the stand this morning.



The victim claims the former st Tammany parish sheriff raped him when he was 10-years-old and Strain was 16.



During his emotional testimony, the witness testified that Strain was like an older brother to him and that “in a strange way” he still sees him as family.



The judge called a 10-minute recess as the witness was overcome with emotion while describing his alleged rape in graphic detail and addressing Strain directly.



“Do you remember it?” He asked. “He should stand up and admit it. He’s a coward.”



Testimony will continue after the 10-minute recess.

Case Background:

Strain faces 4 counts of aggravated rape, 2 counts of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery.

The allegations against the former sheriff were unearthed during an investigation into a work-release program under his direction during his time as sheriff.

Strain pleaded not guilty to the alleged incidents that happened as far back as 1975 when Strain was a teenager. The most recent allegations are from the early 2000s when Strain was serving as sheriff.

Strain has been free on bond since his arrest in June 2019 and now faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial will take place at the 22nd Judicial Courthouse in Covington under retired Lafourche Parish Judge Bruce Simpson. Every other Northshore judge was recused from the case.



The state trial is expected to last up to two weeks but Strain’s time in court won’t be over.

After this trial, he’s set to face trial in federal court this December for charges related to an alleged kickback scheme at a work release program during his time as sheriff.