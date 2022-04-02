Jackson Square artist's van stolen

On Tuesday night, Barbara Yochum's 2008 Toyota Sienna was stolen from outside her Bywater home.

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans artist is asking for help tracking down her stolen van full of her artwork.

On Tuesday night, Barbara Yochum's 2008 Toyota Sienna was stolen from outside her Bywater home.

Her artwork is her only source of income and the van is full of painting and supplies. She's known for her colorful mermaid and angel paintings.

Yochum says that she has been selling her art in Jackson Square since the 1960s. She told us she came to New Orleans to teach at UNO, but after working one week in Jackson Square she was hooked.

She is asking for the person who stole it to at least return the content inside.