River Ridge man arrested, accused of having child porn

Bryan Castillo was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correction Center for three counts of possession of child pornography.

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Authorities say a 35-year-old River Ridge man has been arrested, accused of internet crimes against children.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office said Bryan Castillo was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correction Center for three counts of possession of child pornography. The arrest follows a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Homeland Security Investigations.

"Child pornography is an intolerable crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims," Landry said. "In conjunction with our law enforcement partners – we will continue working to bring to justice those who possess, distribute, and manufacture sexual abuse images or videos of children."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.