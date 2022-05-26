JPSO investigating Marrero homicide

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Deputies arrived in the 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard, where they found a male victim unresponsive in front of a residence in the neighborhood.

He died on the scene.

Further investigation has now led police to believe the shooting may have occurred in the 7300 block of Rue Louis Phillippe.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and there is currently no information on a suspect.