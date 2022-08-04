Report: Karen Carter Peterson likely to plead guilty to gambling with campaign funds

The newspaper reports that Peterson paid $50,000 in restitution to the state Democratic Party on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Former longtime Louisiana State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson will likely will plead guilty to federal charges of taking campaign and party funds to feed her gambling habit, according to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Peterson's lawyer, Brian Capitelli, issued a statement to the newspaper, saying that the resolution “marks an important step in Ms. Peterson‘s recovery as she continues to address her gambling addiction.”

The statement added: “She is sincerely remorseful for her compulsive behavior resulting from this addiction and has made full repayment of funds used as a result of her addiction. She has been forthright, honest, and cooperative with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in their investigation.”

The newspaper, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation, said the focus of the investigation is believed to be on how Peterson spent money during her 2019 re-election campaign to the state legislature.

Peterson resigned from her position in the Louisiana Legislature in April. At the time she said she wanted to focus on her mental health and personal well-being after struggles with depression and a gambling addiction.

Peterson's gambling addiction has been public since 2019, after she was found to have received a misdemeanor summons for visiting L’Auberge, a Baton Rouge casino. Peterson voluntarily put her name on a list as someone who would not enter the casino due to her gambling addiction. WWL-TV reported in 2019 that Peterson had violated the ban.