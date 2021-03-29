Karr senior shot and killed weeks before graduation

The news of Caleb Johnson's death hit the school community hard.

NEW ORLEANS — An Edna Karr student just a little over a month from graduation and with plans to join the United States Navy was gunned down in a weekend shooting in Algiers, officials at the school told Michelle Hunter of NOLA.com.

Caleb Johnson, 18, was a member of the successful Karr football team and was a popular person on campus.

Johnson was shot and killed. A fellow Karr student, who is not being identified was also shot. A third person, a woman, was shot and killed in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive in the Cypress Run Apartment complex.

No arrests had been made in the case as of early Monday afternoon.

The three victims were sitting in an vehicle, as someone was attempting to sell a gun to an unnamed man about 1:40 p.m., NOPD said. But before the sale could be completed, the man opened fire, shooting Johnson and the two women.

Johnson was not the person trying to sell the gun, according to Jamar McKneely, CEO of InspireNOLA, the charter school program that operates Karr. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time, McKneely told NOLA.com.