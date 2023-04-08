Kenner man arrested for negligent homicide in fatal crash in Jefferson

The crash took the life of 82-year-old Rodolfo Aldana of Metairie.

NEW ORLEANS — A Kenner man has been arrested in a fatal crash that took the life of a Metairie resident on Saturday afternoon, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.

20-year-old Keion Bardell, Jr. of Kenner was arrested for negligent homicide after he bumped the car of 82-year-old Rodolfo Aldana of Metairie while changing lanes on the I-10 near Causeway Boulevard.

The impact resulted in Aldana's vehicle colliding with a cement barrier wall. Aldana was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.

Bardell, Jr.'s vehicle also collided with the cement wall. He was wearing a seatbelt and suffered only minor injuries. There was a third vehicle involved in the collision, but the driver was not injured.

Bardell, Jr. was arrested for negligent homicide, reckless operation and no insurance.

LSP said in the press release that lack of seatbelt, speeding and impairment are the leading causes of fatal crashes and that drivers are advised to wear a seatbelt, avoid speeding, and make a plan to not be impaired when driving is necessary.