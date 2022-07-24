Kenner man charged with negligent homicide after traffic collision kills motorcyclist

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police have arrested a man suspected of negligent homicide in a fatal collision at the intersection of West Metairie and Clay Street on Sunday.
Police say that Christopher Brown, 31, of Kenner, did not stop at a stop sign which resulted in his vehicle colliding with a motorcyclist traveling eastbound.
Kenner Police say that the motorcyclist's driver was killed. Brown was charged with negligent homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia and stop sign violation.
Police said that additional charges may follow pending toxicology results.