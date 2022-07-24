Kenner man charged with negligent homicide after traffic collision kills motorcyclist

Kenner Police say the driver failed to stop at a stop sign which resulted in a collision with a motorcyclist.

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police have arrested a man suspected of negligent homicide in a fatal collision at the intersection of West Metairie and Clay Street on Sunday.

Police say that Christopher Brown, 31, of Kenner, did not stop at a stop sign which resulted in his vehicle colliding with a motorcyclist traveling eastbound.

Kenner Police say that the motorcyclist's driver was killed. Brown was charged with negligent homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia and stop sign violation.