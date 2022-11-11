Kenner mom arrested after Sunday shootout

Police described a rolling shootout when a mother and her son caught up to another car on 32nd Street about a block from Williams Boulevard.

KENNER, La. — It was a busy Sunday afternoon at Harbor Seafood on Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a pair of vehicles sped down 32nd Street near the popular restaurant with passengers shooting at each other.

“You had children out playing, passersby's on the street in other vehicles, so we’re very grateful that no passerby's, no citizens or patrons of that restaurant were struck by gunfire, Kenner Police spokesman Sgt. Mark McCormick said.

According to Kenner police, the whole thing started two weeks again with a fight between two teenagers at a local high school.

Police say Sunday, one of the teens and an older brother showed up in the 3100 block of Phoenix Street, brandishing a gun near the other boy’s apartment building.

The 15-year-old ran and told his mother what happened.

The mother and her son got into a vehicle and started driving around the neighborhood looking for the other teen and his brother.

"The initial canvas of the scene uncovered some disturbing video where it was heard the mother kind of directing the juvenile to arm themselves with firearms prior to entering the vehicle and pursing that other vehicle.,” McCormick said.

Police described a rolling shootout when mother and son caught up to the other car on 32nd Street about a block from Williams.

Shirley Salisbury has lived on Phoenix Street for about 25 years.

She says the mother should not have taken the law into her own hands.

“I can say that’s wrong,” Salisbury said. “I know I would never involve my 15-year-old, 17-year-old, whatever age to get into a gun battle. No guns. That’s wrong.”

Police arrested the mother 36-year-old Terrica Griffin and her son, who they did not identify, shortly after the shooting.

Thursday, the older brother of the other teen, 22-year-old Dagmawi Tekeste was also taken into custody.

According to police, the 15-year-old started shooting at the other vehicle after his mother’s gun jammed.

Police found three bullet holes in Griffin’s vehicle.

"She should have just called the police and got the police involved,” Salisbury said

“Horribly reckless and potentially deadly incident here,” McCormick said.

Griffin was booked with felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

She, her son and the third suspect also face a list of gun charges.