NOPD searches for two suspects identified in shooting of off-duty officer

Police say the incident happened on North Rendon Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police need your help in finding two suspects wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer last month.

Police say the first suspect in the image captured from security cameras is believed to be the shooter.

Police also say back on October 12, the officer and a friend were walking on North Rendon Street when the officer got into a verbal argument with one of the suspects. The altercation escalated and the suspect then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. There was a struggle over the gun, and it went off hitting the officer in the abdomen. The police did not say what condition the officer is in.

The first subject is described by police as a male with facial hair and short twists.

The second wanted subject is described by police as a male with facial hair and waist-length dreadlock-style hair.