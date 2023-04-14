LDWF secretary abruptly resigns amid federal bribery probe, report says

Jack Montoucet, 75, had served as secretary of the state's wildlife department since he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2017.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The head of Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries abruptly resigned on Friday, just one day after The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate identified him as a high-ranking official accused in a federal plea deal of accepting a bribe.

Jack Montoucet, 75, had served as secretary of the state's wildlife department since he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2017. The newspaper reports that Rob Shadoin, the deputy secretary, will likely replace Montoucet.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors in Lafayette reportedly disclosed that a Youngsville man named Dusty Guidry had pleaded guilty to several charges. In one count, Guidry said he had accepted bribes along with a high-ranking LDWF official from a department contractor.

The federal documents reportedly said that the contract was signed by a high-ranking department official on Oct. 8, 2021. After obtaining the documents through a public records request, the newspaper reported on Thursday that Montoucet was the official who signed the document.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate said Montoucet has not been arrested or accused of any crime.